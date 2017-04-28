Lost the lot as wall of water hit

Tracy Moore and Marc Law ... a wall of water destroyed this South Murwillumbah couple's home, business, cars and possessions in the recent record-breaking flood.

A WALL of floodwater on the night of March 30 destroyed all that Tracy Moore and Marc Law had worked for.

The "tsunami”, as Ms Moore describes it, swamped both their home and business at South Murwillumbah, the three cars under their house and the bulk of their possessions.

The Roundabout Takeaway lessees lived in a 100-year-old house over the road from their business on Tweed Valley Way that had never been flooded.

With the rain teeming down on the Thursday night, Mr Law was more worried about their business, working until 2.30am to lift up equipment and stock.

"We sandbagged the back of the shop. It got to the point, I looked out at Tweed Valley Way and it was a torrent,” he said. "I thought, 'we've got to get home'.

"We got the warning that the floods were coming.

"One of the customers, he was heading to Casino. He rang up and said, 'you guys need to get ready', because of the amount of water he was seeing on the range.

Exhausted after the preparations, Mr Law fell asleep.

"Half an hour later, Tracy's screaming at me. I said, 'stop being a drama queen, the house isn't going to flood'.

"I got up and the water was coming up through the floorboards.”

Ms Moore was desperate to get out of the house.

"I heard it, I saw it, I couldn't believe it happened,” she said.

"The water was past the level we'd seen before. Next thing it was at the bottom of the steps.

"It wasn't coming from the river; it was coming from the industrial estate.

"It was like a roar and the wind was so strong. Everything was hitting the house.

"I heard this noise and I could see the water filling the yard.

"It happened in less than 10 minutes - it was up to my knees.”

Mr Law swam five times through the floodwater to the road to save his partner, their teenage daughter, the three dogs, and the cat - which they put in a bag.

"Everything that was upstream of us was heading down towards us,” he said.

"We didn't know how much higher it was going to rise.”

Tracy said it was like swimming in a rip.

"It felt like I was being pulled under; things were hitting me. I couldn't reach the bottom.

"We all got out onto the road.”

Neighbours who had heard the family's screams ran to them once they had reached the safety of the road.

"It was 11 hours before the water receded. When we got in the house, it was devastating,” Ms Moore said.

"We did manage to save some stock from the business.

"We donated all the stock in the cool room, because we had no power.

"It was chaos. We put a call out on Facebook and got two volunteers.”

The couple's two daughters are staying in Sydney with friends.

"We're frantically looking for a house. We're living on a prayer at the moment,” Ms Moore said.

The "last straw” was the death of a friend last week.

"It's just been one hit after another, but we're not going to give up,” she said.

The shop's stock and equipment was insured.

"We're going to try and open the shop on Monday. We need to get the shop pumping again,” Tracy said.