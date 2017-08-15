Lot 490 clearing causes concern about endangered orchid

FEAR: An aerial shot of an access track that's been cleared on Lot 490 through one stand of the endangered orchid.

LAND clearing at Kingscliff's Lot 490 has come under scrutiny with concerns an endangered orchid on the site could have been damaged in the process.

A series of social media posts last month highlighted the community's interest in the lot, after fencing was erected while works were being carried out by the Tweed Byron Local Aboriginal Land Council.

The land council was granted claim over the land in 2015 after a concerted community campaign against a proposal by construction firm Leighton Holdings to develop an eco-resort on the property.

The Tweed Shire Council said the land council was carrying out work in keeping with conditions of the previous State Government Planning Approval for the site.

But preservation group, Our Lot 490, which spearheaded the campaign several years ago to keep Lot 490 in public hands, is fearful the clearing could destroy the endangered orchid, Geodorum Densiflorum, found at the reserve in 2012.

A spokesperson for Our Lot 490 said the land council should have assessed the possible environmental impacts before proceeding with land clearing.

"It's disappointing the land council did not seek advice from the many locals, and even council experts, who knew of the existence of the orchid stands before starting an apparently indiscriminate clearing operation,” the spokesperson said.

"Members of the group are disappointed the land council, of all people, should be responsible for placing a valuable endangered species at risk.”

In 2013, seeds from the endangered orchid were collected by the Millennium Seed Bank at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, England, for preservation.

The TBLC has been contacted for comment.