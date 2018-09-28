Menu
VIBRANT ART: Local artist Christine Cooper is showing her ninth exhibition at DBar House Gallery at Point Danger.
Whats On

Love of music and art collide in unique painting style

by Nikki Todd
28th Sep 2018 7:14 AM

FLOW and energy jump out of the canvases in this exhibition by renowned artist Christine Cooper showing at Dbar House at Coolangatta.

Ms Cooper, who lives on acreage at Gaven on the Gold Coast hinterland, revels in nature and all of its majesty, and that is certainly evident in her colourful work.

"Most of my paintings I do to music,” Ms Cooper said.

"Last year it was to Coldplay, this year it has been to classical music.

"The colours have come through in stages this year, it is so bright and I questioned that, as most people like muted colours for their paintings to decorate their homes, but this is bright and will lift your emotions.”

Some miniature works by Christine Cooper.
The current exhibition is the ninth Ms Cooper has shown at Dbar House.

"My intention is to create movement and emotion in every piece. Landscapes, people, animals, flowers, abstracts - you name it and I love to paint it,” Ms Cooper said.

"The process is both agonising and exhilarating with the subject matter presenting like a box of chocolates.

"If I have managed to excite the senses then I have been successful.”

FAST FACTS:

What: Exhibition by artist Christine Cooper

Where: DBar House, 275 Boundary St, Coolangatta

When: Until October 10

More details: Visit www. christinecooperartist.com

    Local Partners