Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Eumundi snakes
Offbeat

Love triangle: Eastern browns lock horns on doorstep

Matty Holdsworth
16th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO of the world's most venomous snakes have been caught on camera in a tangling love triangle in bid to win over a female hiding underneath a Eumundi doorstep.

Yesterday, a pair of eastern browns were battling for the right to mate with the female.

Snake Catcher Noosa's Luke Huntley said it was not uncommon to have two males fight over a female, but getting it on camera was rare.

Snake Catcher Noosa owner Luke Huntley said it was not uncommon to have two males fight over a female, but getting it on camera was rare. Photo: Snake Catcher Noosa
Snake Catcher Noosa owner Luke Huntley said it was not uncommon to have two males fight over a female, but getting it on camera was rare. Photo: Snake Catcher Noosa

Mr Huntley said it was one of the best jobs he had been called to in ages.

"It was pretty hectic," Mr Huntley said.

He said Eumundi was a hot spot for eastern browns and take up plenty of his time.

"Eumundi is a brown snake pit, I get so many calls for browns, but luckily I am only five minutes down the road," he said.

"They can be a difficult snake, not aggressive, but defensive. They have a shorter fuse, so if you threaten them they stand up.

"They're one to absolutely leave to the professionals."

editors picks eumundi luke huntley snake catcher noosa snakes snake season sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    $10M plunged into medical weed project

    premium_icon $10M plunged into medical weed project

    Health A major new study is underway to try and produce high quality medicinal marijuana all year round

    IN COURT: 26 people facing Tweed Heads Local Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 26 people facing Tweed Heads Local Court today

    News The following people are appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today, October 16...

    Major Coast after-school carer facing dozens of charges

    premium_icon Major Coast after-school carer facing dozens of charges

    News Up to 38 children allegedly left with just one staffer

    Cudgen couple land the job of a lifetime

    premium_icon Cudgen couple land the job of a lifetime

    News Faye Martin and Max Dalton’s ‘big lap’ around Australia caught the attention of a...