Love triangle inquiries as man charged over murder

Police at the scene of the alleged fatal assault in Eastern Creek. Picture: Steve Tyson

A LOVE triangle is being investigated as the motive for the alleged murder of a 34-year-old man who was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver in Western Sydney on Sunday.

The victim, believed to originally be from the Philippines, was at a home with woman, Astrid Muller, when another man turned up at the Eastern Creek address.

He was allegedly attacked and suffered severe head injuries.

While both men knew Ms Muller they were unknown to each other, police believe. Officers are now attempting to piece together the relationship between the three.

"It all appears as though the woman is the common denominator, knowing both men,'' a police officer involved said. "She also rang triple-0 to get help.''

At 1am on Sunday police and paramedics arrived at the woman's house in Cable Place where they found a man with a serious injury to his head. Paramedics performed CPR on the victim who was taken to Westmead Hospital where he died about 10am.

The accused, Sosiua Tonga, also aged 34, was arrested at the scene by officers from Mt Druitt area command.

He was taken to Mt Druitt police station where he was charged with murder late Sunday but is also expected to undergo mental assessment.

Tonga is due to appear in Mount Druitt court on Monday.

Crime Scene officers spent hours at the home and took away several items for forensic testing. Several phones will also be examined.

"The investigation is in its very preliminary stages,'' a police spokesman said.

The woman was in a distressed state but was being interviewed by detectives.

The name of the victim has not been released as police are still attempting to contact relatives