'Love won today': SSM survey result welcomed

Tweed councillors Reece Byrnes, Chris Cherry, Mayor Katie Milne and Ron Cooper had all supported the Yes campaign for same-sex marriage.

Tweed councillors Reece Byrnes, Chris Cherry, Mayor Katie Milne and Ron Cooper had all supported the Yes campaign for same-sex marriage. Aisling Brennan

TWEED Shire mayor Katie Milne has welcomed the result of the same sex marriage postal survey.

A total of 67.9% of participants in the Richmond electorate supported the move to make marriage equality legal in Australia.

After the results were released this morning, Cr Milne - who had campaigned for the "yes” camp - said it was a "great result”.

"Our 67.9% Yes Vote is one of the one of the highest around the nation,” Cr Milne said.

"This is a win for love, compassion, diversity, and human rights for all.

"Such a positive result shows that our LGBTQIAPD+ community are truly supported. I am so pleased.”

Cr Milne had pushed for the region to support same sex marriage through the instalment of rainbow flags at the council's Tweed Heads and Murwillumbah offices and a film night.

All states and territories returned a resounding "yes” to the postal survey, which 79.8% of all enrolled voters took part in.

In the Richmond electorate, 80% of voters had their say.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot, who opposed the postal survey due to its predicted $122 million cost and the heated debate which surrounded it, said it was a "great day” for Australians.

"At the end of the day, love wins and love won today,” Mrs Elliot said.

Mrs Elliot welcomed the strong local support for the "yes” campaign, which was above the 62% national average.

"I think it sends a very powerful message about the need to have marriage equality in this country,” she said.

"It's a great result for our region and for our country and this really is an issue of human rights.”

With just two sitting weeks remaining before the end of the year, Mrs Elliot was hopeful marriage equality would be passed through an open vote in parliament before Christmas.