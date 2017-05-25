Loveable local to comeback after fire guts shop

COMEBACK: Joe Scholl is promising to re-open his business after it burned down.

JOE Scholl, who only a few weeks ago was offering flood victims free use of his washers and dryers at Murwillumbah's only laundromat, is vowing to rebuild after a fire gutted his family business.

"People know who I am and I don't give in,” he said in front of his burnt-out premises last week.

"I've distanced myself from the fire now and I'm looking forward to getting it going again.

"When I sat down (after it happened) and was calling my main contracts, it did hit me.

"I don't really cry and I didn't think it was going to affect me in that way but it did, it hit me for a minute and then I said, 'righto s**thead, get over this and just get going', so that's what I did, I just talked myself into not worrying about it anymore.”

Investigators are yet to determine the cause of the May 12 fire but indications suggest an electrical fault was the cause, the long-time local said.

Joe Scholl stands next to his laundromat business which was damaged in a recent fire. Scott Davis

Mr Scholl has previously been described as the Tweed's 'most honest man' after admitting to returning every cent and dollar he found in customers' clothing, a figure he has previously estimated to have totalled more than $10,000.

He said nearby residents reported smelling smoke about 9.30pm on the night of the blaze but it was not until early the following day a neighbour found evidence of the fire.

"The damage bill is going to be about $120,000 by the time we pay all the contractors and replace and rebuild everything,” the Wonder Wash Laundry Net owner said. "We plan to re-open. Hopefully we can get everything started once the forensic investigators have been through and start cleaning up.

"I've already had an offer from (locals) to chip in and help with the clean-up. We've got to look on the other side now, forward to the challenge of getting up and running instead of worrying about the past and what's happened.”