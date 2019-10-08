Menu
Art & Theatre

Loved fairy tale with modern twist

Jodie Callcott
8th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
YOU can pick your friends but can’t pick your family.

Just ask Dianne Robinson who will direct the play Cinderella by Alan P Frayn at Murwillumbah Civic Centre this month.

The pantomime stays true to the traditional storyline but with more humour and new characters.

Mrs Robinson said the well-known fairy tale had originality, audience participation and slapstick routines.

She said the audience could “boo” Cinderella’s wicked stepsisters and cheer as she is reunited with Prince Charming.

“The playwright … has incorporated both traditional Cinderella fairy tale with more modern language,” Mrs Robinson said.

“It is one people absolutely adore and understand but there’s a second level of understanding for the mature audience.

“We are having so much fun doing this production, that’s what community theatre is all about.”

Cinderella will be staged at Murwillumbah Civic Centre 10 — 14 Tumbulgum Rd, Murwillumbah for three weekends only, starting Friday, October 11.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for school children and can be bought from murwillumbahtheatrecompany.com.au.

For inquiries, phone 0498 831 575.

