'Low blow' to council's recovery

TOTAL DESTRUCTION: Tweed MP Geoff Provest indicates the height of the floodwaters with Tweed Shire Council works co-ordinator Frank Castellano and several of the water-damaged trucks, costing $60m in damages.

THE Tweed Shire Council's repairs to damaged roads and bridges have been hindered by thieves stealing fuel from plant parked on site.

After fuel was syphoned from the tank of an excavator working on replacing culverts at Palmvale Rd, Palmvale, before the floods, council is now reporting more diesel was stolen on Wednesday night.

"This is deplorable and absolutely gutting for the men on site and in the workshop,” council's infrastructure delivery manager Tim Mackney said.

"When you appreciate that we lost one-quarter of our plant and fleet, plus had our entire fuel stores contaminated by flood water when the Buchanan St Depot went under, to now rob our crews of the practical work they can achieve to repair roads and bridges is a low blow.”

Flood damage estimates for the council sit between $50 million and $60 million, with the damage to roads and bridges estimated at $20m.

"Adding another tank of fuel to the bill may seem insignificant but when the theft of fuel and damage to plant puts a crew out of work for a day or two, that affects everyone,” Mr Mackney said.