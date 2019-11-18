Lucky escape for drunk driver

A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly driving drunk at 110km/h and crashing her car into a barrier on the Pacific Mwy.

The woman was allegedly travelling south of the Duranbah tunnels about 6pm on Thursday, November 14, when she veered to the left and crashed into the wire barrier.

A passer-by phoned emergency services who arrived on scene and treated the accused for minor abrasions and cuts.

Police were also called to the scene and breathalysed the woman who returned a positive reading.

Police allege the woman smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred.

She was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where she returned a reading of 0.134 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

Her licence was immediately suspended and she will face Tweed Heads Local Court on December 9.