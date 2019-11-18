Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
News

Lucky escape for drunk driver

Jodie Callcott
18th Nov 2019 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly driving drunk at 110km/h and crashing her car into a barrier on the Pacific Mwy.

The woman was allegedly travelling south of the Duranbah tunnels about 6pm on Thursday, November 14, when she veered to the left and crashed into the wire barrier.

A passer-by phoned emergency services who arrived on scene and treated the accused for minor abrasions and cuts.

Police were also called to the scene and breathalysed the woman who returned a positive reading.

Police allege the woman smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred.

She was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where she returned a reading of 0.134 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath.

Her licence was immediately suspended and she will face Tweed Heads Local Court on December 9.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Schoolies celebration went on first weekend

        premium_icon How Schoolies celebration went on first weekend

        News Those helping to keep the Schoolies safe as they party en masse in Surfers Paradise are praising their overall behaviour despite multiple arrests for drugs.

        Fox trapping in Pottsville this week

        premium_icon Fox trapping in Pottsville this week

        Council News Fox trapping will be conducted this week around Pottsville, after the council found...

        Mayor calls on government to act on climate change

        premium_icon Mayor calls on government to act on climate change

        Council News 12 councils are calling on the federal government to act

        Forum hopes to hit the right note with Tweed youth

        premium_icon Forum hopes to hit the right note with Tweed youth

        Education A youth music forum to help promote local talent in Tweed Shire will be held later...