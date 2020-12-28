Lucky escape from caravan fire

CARAVAN FIRE. Firefighters from Lismore Fire and Rescue attended a caravan fire on Sunday, December 27, at 8,30am. When they arrived on scene the caravan was fully alight. File photo: Alison Paterson

CARAVAN FIRE. Firefighters from Lismore Fire and Rescue attended a caravan fire on Sunday, December 27, at 8,30am. When they arrived on scene the caravan was fully alight. File photo: Alison Paterson

Firefighters attended a campervan fire on Sunday morning which could have resulted in a tragedy if anyone had been caught in the vehicle.

"When we arrived the campervan was fully alight but fortunately there was nobody inside."

A Lismore Fire and Rescue firefighter said the occupant of a caravan which caught fire was very lucky to have been able to get out before the structure was completed destroyed.

"We were called at 8.30am on Sunday, December 27, to a fire in a caravan which was parked in a lot behind Perkins Caravans on Bruxner Highway (Union St)," he said.

"When we arrived the van was fully engaged (alight) and we had two fire trucks on scene, pumpers Alpha and Bravo and there were also police and ambulance in attendance."

Although the firefighters did their best, it is understood the campervan was completely destroyed.

Ambulance NSW said they attended the incident which did not require anyone to be transported to hospital.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Last week Fire and Rescue NSW issued a reminder to people to take care when using barbecues, caravans and camping over the summer.