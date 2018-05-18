Lucky jackpot win for Pottsville man

A Pottsville man has won $100,000 in the Super Jackpot this week.

A POTTSVILLE man is looking forward to a good feed after discovering he is $100,000 richer after winning the latest Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw.

The Tweed Coast resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, won the first prize in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10226, drawn on Tuesday, May 15.

Speaking to a NSW Lotteries official today to confirm his prize, the man said he had checked his ticket after word spread around town that the Pottsville Beach Newsagency had sold the winning ticket.

"Word has spread around town that the newsagency had sold the winning ticket so I thought I had better check my ticket,” he said.

"I've since checked it a number of times, just to reassure myself. I've been buying Lucky Lotteries tickets for many years, and this is worth it.”

The winner said he had already begun contemplating how he would use his windfall.

"I'll wait until I see it in my account, but there's a few things I'd like to get... and there'll also be a couple of nice dinners out!” he said.

The man purchased his winning entry of one random number from the Coronation Ave newsagency.

A Pottsville Beach Newsagency staff member said the outlet had been busy with "every other person” checking their entry to see if they were the winner.

"Pottsville's not that big and everyone is very excited,” she said.

"We've sold at least four other Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot 1st Prizes so it's great to have another one.”

The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $12.04 million for draw 1097 while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot is now $2.97 million for draw 10227.