Lucky the pelican survives shark attack

Lucky the pelican’s impressive scar after an hour-long surgery to repair his neck pouch. Picture: Wild Bird Rescues Gold Coast/Facebook

LUCKY the pelican is recovering at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary after being attacked by a shark in a Gold Coast waterway.

The bird required 200 stitches to repair a large tear in his neck pouch. He was also treated for puncture wounds to his back and other parts of the body

Wild Bird Rescues' Rowley Goonan said a tear to the pouch indicated a shark attack.

Lucky was caught by members of the public at Jumpinpin Bar using a net. He was taken to the animal hospital by Mr Goonan.

"He was very lucky," Mr Goonan said.

Vet nurse Lewis McKillop with Lucky the pelican that survived a suspected shark attack on the Gold Coast. Lucky had surgery on Wednesday and received 200 stitches in his neck pouch. Photo: Richard Gosling

"About 12 months ago there was another pelican we believe was attacked by a shark in the same area."

Mr Goonan said Lucky was likely dipping his head under the water to find fish when he was attacked.

"There is a very real chance that many of those birds never survive, so we don't see them."

Last year 55 pelicans were brought into the hospital for hook injuries or botulism.