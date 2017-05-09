Lucky the pelican survives shark attack

LUCKY the pelican is recovering at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary after being attacked by a shark in a Gold Coast waterway.
The bird required 200 stitches to repair a large tear in his neck pouch. He was also treated for puncture wounds to his back and other parts of the body
Wild Bird Rescues' Rowley Goonan said a tear to the pouch indicated a shark attack.
Lucky was caught by members of the public at Jumpinpin Bar using a net. He was taken to the animal hospital by Mr Goonan.
"He was very lucky," Mr Goonan said.
"About 12 months ago there was another pelican we believe was attacked by a shark in the same area."
Mr Goonan said Lucky was likely dipping his head under the water to find fish when he was attacked.
"There is a very real chance that many of those birds never survive, so we don't see them."
Last year 55 pelicans were brought into the hospital for hook injuries or botulism.