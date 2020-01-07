Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Tweed Heads woman had a festive season she will never forget after discovering a $1 Lots O’Luck ticket Christmas held a $10,000 instant prize.
The Tweed Heads woman had a festive season she will never forget after discovering a $1 Lots O’Luck ticket Christmas held a $10,000 instant prize. Contributed
News

LUCKY REGION: Tweed heralds yet another lotto win

Jessica Lamb
by
7th Jan 2020 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE must be something in the water in Tweed Heads, after a second woman won big on a scratchy across Christmas.  

The Tweed Heads woman had a festive season she will never forget after discovering a $1 Lots O'Luck ticket Christmas held a $10,000 instant prize.  

The ticket was sold at Tweed City Shopping Centre's Tweed City News.  

"I scratched it then and there on Christmas Day and I couldn't believe what I was seeing," the grinning winner said.  

"It was absolutely amazing!  

"I've never won anything like it in my life.  

"It was an extra special Christmas, that's for sure."

She said she was putting her prize away towards a holiday.

Tweed City News employee Sue Woods said the year had also started on a high for the outlet.   

"It's wonderful to hear one of our local customers has won this amazing prize," she said.   

"It's been a little while since we've had a winner in store so it's a great way to start 2020. 

"We're so happy for her and hope she enjoys her prize!"

More Stories

Show More
twdbusiness twdcommunity twdnews

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum’s ‘deplorable’ revenge porn attack on friend

        premium_icon Mum’s ‘deplorable’ revenge porn attack on friend

        Crime Temika Maree Gow sent nude photos and sexually explicit videos of a long-time friend to five people over Facebook.

        Slain teen’s friends gather at court as accused appears

        premium_icon Slain teen’s friends gather at court as accused appears

        Crime Mamal-J Toala charged with stabbing Jack Beasley to death.

        ‘Star’ Domino’s franchisee alleges misleading and deceptive conduct

        premium_icon ‘Star’ Domino’s franchisee alleges misleading and deceptive...

        News An award-winning Domino’s franchisee is suing the Brisbane-based pizza giant and...

        Harris Scarfe confirms these six Qld stores will close

        premium_icon Harris Scarfe confirms these six Qld stores will close

        Business Administrators for Harris Scarfe say these stores will close.