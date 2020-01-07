LUCKY REGION: Tweed heralds yet another lotto win

The Tweed Heads woman had a festive season she will never forget after discovering a $1 Lots O’Luck ticket Christmas held a $10,000 instant prize.

THERE must be something in the water in Tweed Heads, after a second woman won big on a scratchy across Christmas.

The Tweed Heads woman had a festive season she will never forget after discovering a $1 Lots O'Luck ticket Christmas held a $10,000 instant prize.

The ticket was sold at Tweed City Shopping Centre's Tweed City News.

"I scratched it then and there on Christmas Day and I couldn't believe what I was seeing," the grinning winner said.

"It was absolutely amazing!

"I've never won anything like it in my life.

"It was an extra special Christmas, that's for sure."

She said she was putting her prize away towards a holiday.

Tweed City News employee Sue Woods said the year had also started on a high for the outlet.

"It's wonderful to hear one of our local customers has won this amazing prize," she said.

"It's been a little while since we've had a winner in store so it's a great way to start 2020.

"We're so happy for her and hope she enjoys her prize!"