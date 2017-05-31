20°
Luxurious Tweed River living

Aisling Brennan
| 31st May 2017 2:13 PM
1604/53 Bay St, Tweed Heads
1604/53 Bay St, Tweed Heads Contributed

THIS two-bedroom, 16th floor apartment offers an expansive, 180-degree view of the Pacific Ocean, Tweed River, Fingal Head, Jack Evans Boat Harbour and the hinterland.

The owner can sit back and relax on the large undercover balcony enjoying the sunrise and sea breeze.

Agent Greg Sing said the property offers plenty of room for entertaining and is the ideal Tweed Heads apartment.

"Being in one of the original solid buildings in Tweed Heads, the apartment has bigger living areas and balcony space than most others,” Mr Sing said.

"The balcony outside is perfect for entertaining, you can open up the doors and it doesn't matter where the breeze comes from you can either enjoy the weather or hide away from it.”

The master bedroom has uninterrupted views of the water, and also features an ensuite and walk-in robe.

The second bedroom also highlights the apartment's spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and Tweed River and offers another walk-in robe.

This fully furnished apartment offers two convenient bathrooms, a hideaway wet bar and a modern kitchen.

Located in the Seascape building, the owner will have full access to the property's building management, swimming pool and sauna.

Only a few minutes walk to shopping centres, beaches and restaurants, this property is ideal for leading a quiet lifestyle in the heart of Tweed Heads.

Address: 1604/53 Bay St, Tweed Heads

Agent: Banora Properties, Greg Sing M: 0402 334 171

Features: 180-degree coastal views, large undercover balcony with entertaining area

Price: $699,000 to $729,000

Inspections: Contact agent

Topics:  house of the week tweed property

