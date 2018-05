A luxury Bentley Continental was pulled from the Tweed River yesterday afternoon.

MYSTERY surrounds why an empty Bentley valued at around $400,000 had to be pulled from a Tweed river yesterday afternoon.

Tweed Heads firefighters said they were called to assist police after a Bentley Continental was discovered submerged at the end of a boat ramp in Tweed Heads West.

A tow-truck pulled the car from the water and police are investigating how and why the car ended up in the water.