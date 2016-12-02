26°
News

Lynette Daley's accused killers plead not guilty

Chris Calcino
| 2nd Dec 2016 12:18 PM
Two men face charges over the death of Lynette Daley (pictured).
Two men face charges over the death of Lynette Daley (pictured). contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWO men have pleaded not guilty to charges over the 2011 death of Maclean woman Lynette Daley on a camping trip to Ten Mile Beach near Iluka.

Adrian Richard Attwater faced Sydney Supreme Court today on manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault charges.

Paul Eric Maris pleaded not guilty to being an accessory to both alleged crimes.

Justice Peter Johnson scheduled a six-week trial for July 24 next year.

He banned the media from revealing where the men currently live to protect their safety.

Both men were granted bail.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  adrian attwater camping lynette daley maclean manslaughter paul maris sexual assault ten mile beach

Libraries closing for Christmas

Libraries closing for Christmas

Find out when the Tweed Shire libraries are open over Christmas.

Water extraction DA goes down the drain in Uki

Rowlands Creek Rd residents attended a public meeting to raise their concerns about a development application to extract 24-megalitres of water per year from their community.

Rowlands Creek Rd DA for water extraction withdrawn.

Geoff Provest MP to support Pottsville Men's Shed

The Pottsville and District Men's Shed is waiting for council to decide whether the group can relocate to Black Rocks sports field.

Tweed MP criticises council over Pottsville Men's Shed debate.

Centrelink, Medicare, Child Support to be hit by strikes

Centrelink will be hit by industrial action.

Customers being urged to look at alternative options

Local Partners

Libraries closing for Christmas

Find out when the Tweed Shire libraries are open over Christmas.

VIDEO: 'It was my son's fault': Mum's anguish after fatality

Christine Lucke, of Coorabell, is putting her support behind the Southern Cross LADS Driving School.

Why this Northern Rivers woman supports a driver education facility

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Cooly sings out for carols

Santa gets ready to skydive into the Coolangatta Christmas Carols on Sunday, December 13. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Santa dropping in for Christmas Carols at Coolangatta

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: Fame is 'unhealthy'

JOSEPH Gordon-Levitt believes fame is "unhealthy" and admits he "feels bad" for keeping the idea of celebrity going.

Man who played Manuel in Fawlty Towers has died, aged 86

Manuel from the comedy hit Fawlty Tours, has died aged 86

La La Land leads Critics' Choice nominations

'LA LA Land' leads the nominations for the Critics' Choice Awards

Emily Ratajkowski nudes were used without her permission

Emily Ratajkowski slams nude pictures as 'violation'

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

A scene from the TV series Weediquette.

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of US marijuana culture.

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Living on a Grand Scale

Tweed Heads 2485

Apartment 2 2 1 $468,000 ...

This is the latest Tweed Heads development of the Heran Building Group. We have envisioned a 3-tower highrise with impeccable style, irreplaceable views and...

Once in a Lifetime!

230A Trees Road, Tallebudgera 4228

Residential Land Surrounded by top notch acreage homes, a move to this peaceful environment ... Forthcoming...

Surrounded by top notch acreage homes, a move to this peaceful environment may be a once in a lifetime opportunity for your family. Established trees, beautiful...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $759,000

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Beach Baby!

6/2 Twenty Eighth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Be VERY quick with this charming north Palm Beach pearl! After 15 happy years in residence the owners are upsizing, creating a fantastic opportunity for one very...

Fingal Heads Best Kept Secret

7 Wommin Lake Cres, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 $1,475,000 ...

Set amidst the glorious natural beauty of Wommin Lake, this breathtaking home boasts views across the sparkling tidal lake to the Dreamtime Beachfront reserve.

Last Chance to Secure In The Garland 701 Back On The Market

701/192 "The Garland" Marine Parade, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 3 2 2 Apartment 701 ...

The Garland on Rainbow Bay is a boutique development comprising eighteen luxurious three bedroom apartments and two magnificent four bedroom penthouses.

Doubleview Diamond!

3 Doubleview Drive, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT

This superbly presented, elevated brick and tile home on prestigious, sought after Doubleview Drive is an absolute Gem! The spacious house has been smartly built...

A generous landholding boasting picturesque views

48 Broadwater Esplanade, Bilambil Heights 2486

Residential Land 0 0 $239,000

Serenely positioned and boasting easterly views over across to Terranora is this 613 sqm parcel of land. Don't miss your opportunity to create a magnificent...

A Rare Find!

21 Correa Court, Elanora 4221

House 5 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT

Situated in private, sought after cul-de-sac you will find this generously proportioned family home. The house has been built in an elevated position to capture...

Extremely rare Anchorage Islands north facing freehold home

195 Mariners Drive, (Discovery Drive), Tweed Heads 2485 ...

House 4 2 2 $1,800,000

* Overlooking a private beach and stunning wide views of the Tweed River marina * Four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room and double lock up garaging *...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Multi-level waterfront living in Bilambil Heights

121 Peninsula Dr, Bilambil Heights

Check out this week's feature property.

Retreat along the Rous River

701 Dulguigan Road, North Tumbulgum

Check out this week's feature property.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!