Lyon's share of NRRRL grand final

CAPTAIN AT THE READY: Ballina captain-coach Jamie Lyon is set for the NRRRL grand final. Marc Stapelberg

ANOTHER chapter in the story of Ballina captain-coach Jamie Lyon could be written after the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League grand final against Murwillumbah, Sunday.

The former NRL star will lead the Seagulls into a third straight grand final appearance, capping his first season with the club at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Since 2004 Lyon has had success everywhere he has been starting with a premiership win for Wee Waa in the Group 4 grand final that season.

He won his first NRL grand final with Manly in 2008 and captained them to another premiership in 2011.

The 37-year-old also won an English Super League title with St Helens in 2006 and last played in a grand final with Manly against the Sydney Roosters in 2013.

"This would rate up there with all of them if it happens; I love bush footy just as much as the NRL,” Lyon said.

"I've had a long journey and it's been good fun; the love of the game and my kids pushing me along keeps me going.

"I count myself pretty lucky having won grand finals and it's been a few years since I've played in one now.

"I lost one at Parramatta in 2001 and a few again at Manly. They do sting, it can knock you around a bit, so to get a win here would be a really great feeling.”

Lyon retired from the NRL having played 226 games for Manly from 2007-16 with 70 games at the Parramatta Eels from 2000-04 and 63 with St Helens in between.

He also played for New South Wales and Australia during that time and was content for that to be the end of it when he moved to Ballina two years ago.

"A bad hamstring finished me off and it was never really on the cards to play again,” Lyon said.

"It came good and a few of the first grade boys like Anthony Colman, Jess Perry and Oliver Regan just about talked me in to it.

"(Club president) Al Perry was doing some painting on my house last year and that was the one that pretty much sealed it.”

Lyon lost a handful of players from the 2018 team but the Seagulls recruited well and have lost only two games all season.

He credits the players and coaching staff for helping his transition back into the game.

"There hasn't been a bad player among the whole squad and a few of them weren't even here last year,” Lyon said.

"I've had a lot of good helpers off the field, quite a few of them have been involved which has made it a lot easier.”

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

GRAND FINAL LINE-UPS

Ballina: Fullback Oliver Regan; wingers Chad North, Rhys Riches; centres Zac Beecher, Kel Sheather; five-eighth Jamie Lyon; halfback Jess Perry; props Andrew Bracek, Nick Ritter; hooker Michael Dwane; second-rowers Anthony Colman, Jack Durheim; lock Hayden Hansen.

Murwillumbah: Fullback Toby McIntosh; wingers Liam Cusack, Scott Nichols; centres Caleb Howell, Adam Walker; five-eighth Ethan Kane; halfback Kade Hill; props Remi Vignau, Jonty Van Der Scheur; hooker Joe Besgrove; second-rowers Keelan Biltoft, Dan Turland; lock Bailey Crompton.