Lyrebird Trio comes to Tweed

DISTINGUISHED; Glenn Christensen, Simon Cobcroft and Angela Turner are all graduates of the Q'land Conservatorium.

IVORY, strings and bows will have Tyalgum's Flutterbies Cottage Cafe swinging next month when Australian classical music triumvirate The Lyrebird Trio plays a special one-off concert.

The Lyrebird Trio is comprised of Australian musicians Glenn Christensen (violin), Simon Cobcroft (cello) and Angela Turner (piano), all distinguished graduates of the Queensland Conservatorium. The trio was formed in 2013, regularly performs across Australia with featured concerts at Melbourne Recital Hall and Sydney Opera House among others and has had recordings and broadcasts on ABC Classic FM and MBS networks.

Outside the trio, Glenn Christensen is a member of the Australian Chamber Orchestra; Simon Cobcroft is principal cellist with Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, and Angela Turner is a lecturer at the Queensland Conservatorium

"We are so thrilled to be presenting the incredible Lyrebird Trio to Flutterbies for the first time,” said Hearts Aflame Productions manager Solar Chapel.

"The trio have performed several times at Tyalgum Festival and are nationally recognised, so it is a thrill for us to bring them to Tyalgum for this special tribute concert.”

The concert will be presented in the old world surrounds of Flutterbies' Little Shop Next Door on Sunday, April 29 at 2.30pm.

The program will include the spirited Haydn Gypsy trio, works by Mendelssohn and an original work Of the Sea, the Moon and of You which was composed by Paul Kopetz as a special tribute for well-known long-time supporter of the Tyalgum Music Festival Betty McKenzie.

Betty was a supporter of the Tyalgum Festival for more than 25 years and this is the first time the original work has been performed by the trio since its premiere in 2016.

The concert will be held on Sunday, April 29. Doors open at 2pm for a 2.30pm start. Tickets are $50 per person which includes a cocktail on arrival.

Patrons are encouraged to book for lunch before the concert. Cocktail and dessert menu will be available at interval. For more details phone 0488 713 241.

Bookings: lyrebirdtrio18. eventbrite.com.au.