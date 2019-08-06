Highway chaos: Moment cop draws gun on knife-wielding driver

POLICE have drawn their guns on a knife-wielding man in a dramatic early morning incident.

A motorist captured the frantic scenes near exit 57 of the M1 in Oxenford while on his morning commute.

The vision shows a man waving what appears to be a large machete around, while seated in the front seat of a car that looks like it has been involved in a crash.

It's understood the incident started about 6.30am this morning

Officers can been seen approaching the car with guns drawn, screaming at the man to get out of the car.

It's understood the man was threatening self-harm and may have threatened officers.

The driver who filmed the incident, who asked not to be named, said he heard the man yell at police before he saw three cops with their guns drawn.

"I was pulling onto the off ramp to go into Oxenford and I saw a police van and as I pull up. I was the first car to go … as I look over to my left, I see there was a car that had its front end smashed," they said.

"There was a caucasian fella in there, so I rolled down my window and I see that cops have their guns drawn on him and they were screaming at him and I roll down my window to have a listen.

"The guy in the car with the machete lit a smoke, and said something like 'I'm going to have a smoke before I slice you guys or fight you guys' and that's when I pulled out my phone and started videoing.

"The cops are screaming at him and then another two cops pulled out their guns and just started walking towards the car and the guy started flashing the knife out the window."

A Gold Coast police officer draws his gun on a machete-wielding motorist after he crashed his car on an M1 overpass.

The witness said the scene was hectic.

"It was bloody hectic … it was absolutely nuts.

"He was definitely being threatening.

"For three Australian cops to have their guns drawn on someone, I've never seen anything like that. I'm from Texas myself and it's the first time I've ever seen anything like that."

He said it seemed a bit over the top to draw a gun on the driver.

"They could have used a taser and ended it before drawing a firearm.

"It's like it's becoming in America with police over there.

"I've travelled the world and never seen anything like this, especially in Australia."

The knife-wielding man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with a self-inflicted injury. He is believed to be in a stable condition.

The incident caused early morning traffic chaos, which has now cleared.

If you or anyone you know need help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.