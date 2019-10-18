Menu
Gold Coast traffic: M1 through Pimpama heavily congested after car crash. Screenshot of traffic map taken at 7am.
News

M1 heavily congested after truck and car smash

by Emily Halloran
18th Oct 2019 7:00 AM

MOTORISTS can expect to have a slow drive to work this morning after a truck and a car collided on the M1 in the city's north.

Paramedics were called to the northbound lanes near Pimpama after the vehicles smashed shortly after 6.30am.

Both drivers had removed themselves from the vehicles and did not suffer from any injuries.

Traffic is understood the crash has since been cleared, but there the M1 is heavily congested from Upper Coomera to Pimpama.

More to come.

