Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A macadamia farmer has pleaded guilty to water theft. Picture: Marc McCormack
A macadamia farmer has pleaded guilty to water theft. Picture: Marc McCormack
News

Macadamia farmer accused of stealing water

Aisling Brennan
29th May 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACADAMIA farmer has pleaded guilty to taking and using water without a licence.

Andrew James Starkey pleaded guilty to one count each of water theft and constructing and using a water supply work without work approval on Wednesday in the Ballina Local Court.

Four other water theft related charges were withdrawn during court proceedings.

Macs Operations Pty Ltd, a business registered to a Brooklet address, also entered guilty pleas to one count of water theft and constructing and two counts of using a water supply work without work approval.

While, two other water theft related charges against the farming business were also withdrawn.

The macadamia farm is situated in the Ballina Shire near Emigrant Creek and Emigrant Creek Dam.

The National Resources Access Regulator has been prosecuting the case.

Both Mr Starkey and Macs Operations will be sentenced on July 2 at Ballina Local Court.

ballina local court macadamia farm northern rivers crime water theft
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor worried second wave could cause ‘terrible tragedy’

        premium_icon Mayor worried second wave could cause ‘terrible tragedy’

        News Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has defended his stance on border closures and said any death would be “not more tragic or less tragic if it was my wife.”

        Heart-wrenching moment mum knew her girl was gone

        premium_icon Heart-wrenching moment mum knew her girl was gone

        News “She hopped in the vehicle and that was the last time we saw her alive.”

        How doctors train to save lives in ‘seconds’

        premium_icon How doctors train to save lives in ‘seconds’

        News Doctors train twice a week in preparation for virus spike

        The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        premium_icon The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        News Mass testing of well Australians in at-risk jobs is likely