Macca’s ‘best ever’ chicken burgers

First it was KFC with the launch of its biggest burger ever - and now Macca's has jumped on-board with the launch of its new chicken range, and we're okay with this week's burger overload.

While the three new burger offerings may not be as big as KFC's Triple Stacker, it's definitely enough to satisfy burger lovers all over the country with its flavour offering.

All three of the burgers are served on a patty made with 100 per cent Australian chicken breast (grilled or crispy) and crafted with a variety of those classic Macca's ingredients.

"The brand new Classic Chicken Range means we're giving people more chicken options than ever before, with three burgers featuring fresh, premium ingredients alongside a 100 per cent Australian chicken breast patty," Jo Feeney, marketing director at McDonald's Australia said.

Whether you're a Chicken Deluxe, BBQ Chicken or Spicy Chicken Clubhouse lover, Ms Feeney said there's something there to satisfy every craving.

You’re looking at the all-new Macca’s chicken burger range — Chicken Deluxe, BBQ Chicken and Spicy Chicken Clubhouse.

But don't stress if you don't get your hands on one of them today as the new burger range

will be a permanent fixture on menus nationwide - every day from 10.30am.

Earlier this year, the fast-food chain revealed a big change to the way it cooks its burgers.

From now on, all patties cooked in McDonald's Australia will be seared for precisely 40 seconds to ensure the meat is the "juiciest patty our customers have ever had".

Restaurants will also cook onions on the same grill as the meat to add flavour, serve cheese "perfectly" melted and add an extra squeeze of special sauce to their famous Big Mac's.

McDonald's Australia vice-president Sharon Paz told news.com.au the shake-up would ensure the taste was better than ever.

In May, McDonald’s introduced its new method of cooking and serving burgers. Picture: McDonald’s.

"We've undertaken extensive research, testing and trials as we've developed our new restaurant processes and are confident our customers will agree our burgers taste better than ever before," Ms Paz said.

She added this major change to the way food was prepared, cooked and served was being rolled out first in Australia, describing Macca's classic burgers as "hotter, juicier and tastier" than they've ever been.

THE CLASSIC BURGER RANGE

• Chicken Deluxe: 100 per cent Australian chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and aioli sauce served on a sesame seed bun;

• BBQ Chicken: 1100 per cent Australian chicken breast, rasher bacon, lettuce, cheese, BBQ sauce and classic Macca's mayo served on a sesame seed bun;

• Spicy Chicken Clubhouse: 100 per cent Australian chicken breast, rasher bacon, lettuce, caramelised onions, spicy sriracha sauce, Big Mac special sauce served on a gourmet bun.