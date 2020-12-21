Menu
News

MACHETE ATTACK: Weapon, car seized as investigations continue

Rebecca Lollback
21st Dec 2020 9:30 AM
Investigations are continuing after a 34-year-old man was attacked with a machete or similar weapon.

Officers from Tweed Heads Police were alerted to the incident when the man was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment for wounds to his hands and legs on Friday night.

They then established a crime scene at a home on Anne St, Chinderah.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe said it was believed the attack was a targeted assault, and the offenders were known to the victim.

“Police later stopped a Toyota van on Ewingsdale Rd, near Byron Bay,” he said.

“Three males were detained while two others ran away on foot.

“A weapon was recovered, and the vehicle seized.

“Investigations continue and police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or has dashcam footage of the incident at 11.15pm on Friday, December 18, to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers.”

byron bay machete attack northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

