Menu
Login
A machete.
A machete. Tara Miko
Crime

Machete threat leads to car theft

10th Jun 2019 3:00 PM

TWO men have been arrested after a woman was threatened with a machete at Bray Park near Murwillumbah.

Police said about 10.30am on Friday, two men aged 24 and 21 asked a female driver to transport them to a different location, but were told no.

The two men then allegedly tried to steal the vehicle with one of them producing a machete and threatening the woman.

They later accessed keys to a Toyota Corolla and drove south on Kyogle/Murwillumbah Road where they were seen by police and a pursuit was initiated.

Police used spike strips to stop the vehicle which caused it to slow down and eventually stop at the driveway of Kyogle Public School.

Both men ran from the vehicle and were captured.

The men were refused bail and charged with several offences including armed robbery, break and enter, vehicle theft, dangerous driving, police pursuit, driving while disqualified, aggravated break and enter and committing a serious indictable offence.

The men appeared in court again on June 11.

attack murwillumbah tweed court tweed crime tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment MAYOR concerned some surfers’ ignorance of the closure could increase the risk of tragedy.

    Man who allegedly taunted police on Facebook arrested

    Man who allegedly taunted police on Facebook arrested

    Crime He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station

    Government's $5.1M plan for the homeless

    Government's $5.1M plan for the homeless

    Politics Provest backing plan to slash homeless rates

    Jessika describes sharing her biggest success with her dad

    Jessika describes sharing her biggest success with her dad

    Rugby League Elliston first Seagull to play Origin