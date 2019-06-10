Machete threat leads to car theft

TWO men have been arrested after a woman was threatened with a machete at Bray Park near Murwillumbah.

Police said about 10.30am on Friday, two men aged 24 and 21 asked a female driver to transport them to a different location, but were told no.

The two men then allegedly tried to steal the vehicle with one of them producing a machete and threatening the woman.

They later accessed keys to a Toyota Corolla and drove south on Kyogle/Murwillumbah Road where they were seen by police and a pursuit was initiated.

Police used spike strips to stop the vehicle which caused it to slow down and eventually stop at the driveway of Kyogle Public School.

Both men ran from the vehicle and were captured.

The men were refused bail and charged with several offences including armed robbery, break and enter, vehicle theft, dangerous driving, police pursuit, driving while disqualified, aggravated break and enter and committing a serious indictable offence.

The men appeared in court again on June 11.