Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Mackay police officer is charged with rape. Photo: Zizi Averill
A Mackay police officer is charged with rape. Photo: Zizi Averill
Crime

Mackay off-duty cop rape case in court

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
27th Aug 2020 3:45 PM | Updated: 6:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE case against an off-duty Mackay cop accused of raping a woman after giving her a lift has been adjourned until next month.

It is alleged the senior constable, who cannot be named for legal reasons, raped the woman between January 10 and 13 this year.

She was a stranger to him.

The case was briefly mentioned in the Mackay Magistrates Court this week.

The court has previously heard the officer planned to contest the allegation, but no formal pleas have been entered yet.

Because of the charge, the case must be moved to Mackay District Court.

Matters are listed for committal mention in late September.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

More Stories

mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKTHROUGH: Police make arrest over East Lismore death

        Premium Content BREAKTHROUGH: Police make arrest over East Lismore death

        News POLICE confirmed a woman was arrested in Maclean this afternoon.

        $7M to create largest composting centre on Northern Rivers

        Premium Content $7M to create largest composting centre on Northern Rivers

        News The sod has been turned on a green project that promises new jobs

        ‘It’s just wrong’: Your response to border closure survey

        Premium Content ‘It’s just wrong’: Your response to border closure survey

        News YOU can still have your say on how the QLD border closure has impacted you.

        Grandfather of Punk sings the praises of wildlife hospital

        Premium Content Grandfather of Punk sings the praises of wildlife hospital

        News WHO would have thought Iggy Pop would become the advocate of our soft furry...