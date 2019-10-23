Horror stabbing: Did attacker try to kill child?

JASON Greatbatch's reign of terror over a young family has continued even behind bars.

Greatbatch, 39, was sentenced to 17 years' jail for viciously stabbing a young father and mother while she held her baby boy at their Kuttabul property in 2015.

In a further blow to the young family, Greatbatch has appealed his conviction, arguing he should never have been found guilty of trying to kill the woman's 10-month-old son.

During Greatbatch's trial, it was revealed he first met the woman when she was 13.

She was working at his bakery in South Australia and he had developed a "most unhealthy obsession" with her.

Jason Greatbatch has appealed his conviction on the grounds that a jury should not find him guilty of trying to kill the child.

In December 2015 he travelled more than 2000km to Mackay before driving to their property wearing a mask and in black to carry out the attack.

In a victim impact statement read in court, the young mother revealed how in the wake of the attack she had felt "robbed" of her life.

"For those 15 months I was physically unable to go anywhere," she said.

"I cannot have a hot shower as it feels like blood running over me. I don't close my eyes in the shower."

In October 2018, Greatbatch was sentenced in Mackay Supreme Court after pleading guilty to wounding, grievous bodily harm and break and enter.

A jury also found him guilty of attempted murder.

Greatbatch argued at a hearing in the Queensland Court of Appeal on Wednesday that he should never have been convicted of attempted murder because he did not try to kill the baby.

The court was told that during the frenzied attack, the mother was lying over the top of her child.

She rolled off him, first thinking he was dead but then realising he was just being quiet.

"If she looked at the baby and came to that conclusion (that the baby was alive), then so could of he," defence barrister Douglas Wilson said.

Mr Wilson said Greatbatch had plenty of opportunity to "injure or kill" the child, but hadn't.

But Justice Philip Morrison questioned if Greatbatch "may well of thought the child was dead."

"He sees a child lying on the ground, motionless, silent, face covered in blood," Justice Morrison said.

"Is he really likely to have concluded that's an alive child?"

The appeal decision was reserved for a later date.

If the appeal is allowed, Mr Wilson indicated that Greatbatch would appeal the sentence. - NewsRegional