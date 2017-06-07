Mad laughs coming for Kingy

COMEDY returns to Tweed in a mad night for laughs at Kingy Comedy.

With headliner Mad Mike Bennett and support act Marty Lappan, Kingscliff Bowls Club will be the place to be.

Originally from the Land of the Long White Cloud, Bennett has called Australia home for more than 15 years enthralling crowds with his brilliant delivery and energetic physical comedy.

He's won a string of awards and regularly works as a guest comedian on P&O Cruises along with his tours to Sydney and Melbourne's comedy hot spots.

Lappan started his stand-up career at Melbourne's iconic Espy (Esplanade) Hotel in the mid-nineties alongside the likes of Dave Hughes, Dave O'Neil and Greg Fleet.

Within a year of his debut, he had written and preformed several shows at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Adelaide Fringe and his TV appearances include Hey Hey It's Saturday and The Russell Gilbert Show.

The night will be MC'd by the celebrated Mandy Nolan.

Kingscliff Comedy Club

Where: Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club

When: Thursday, June 8 from 7.30pm

Tickets: Free