REVEALED: This year's Big Brother cast

Big Brother Australia is back for another season of snakey housemate antics and fleeting romances, with the hit show returning Channel 7 on Monday April 26.

Ahead of the premiere, the full list of housemates has been unveiled - along with their Instagram handles.

But in a surprise link to a Channel 9 reality show, one new housemate is none other than the mother of controversial MAFS season 8 star Martha Kalifatidis.

The 56-year-old was the final housemate to be confirmed, and she's revealed what will be her secret weapon to winning the competition.

MARY KALIFATIDIS, 56, VIC

Instagram: @maryykala

Mary Kalifatidis. Picture: Channel 7.

"My secret weapon might be my food … Boys they love their mum and they love their mum's cooking," she revealed in a teaser trailer.

Much like her influencer daughter - it seems Mary is a fan of the finer things in life. Filmed sitting in a car on her way to the house, she says in the trailer: "Big Brother better have the champagne on ice."

She also told viewers: "I was a young mum. You cook, you clean, but now it's time to find Mary."

SARAH JANE ADAMS, 65, NSW

Instagram: @sarahjaneadams

Fashion icon, model and jewellery designer Sarah Jane Adams is another familiar face set to star in the show.

Already securing an Instagram following of 193,300 and counting, the English-born Sydneysider, 65, is expected to bring plenty of colour and personality into the house.

"I might be the oldest but I have an opportunity to prove to people that you can all put yourself outside of a comfort zone and fly," she says.

"It's going to be mad, it's going to be fun, it's going to be terrifying. Bring it on!"

Sarah Jane Adams. Picture: Channel 7.

FLEX MAMI, 26, NSW

Instagram: @flex.mami

MTV presenter, beauty influencer and DJ FlexMami, real name Lillian Ahenkan, is also on the list.

"Big Brother intrigues me. My life is one big social game," the 26-year-old said in the trailer.

Lillian Ahenkan. Picture: Channel 7.

KATIE WILLIAMS, 27, NSW

Instagram: @katiewilliams

Former elite athlete Katie Williams, who appeared on Channel 9's Australian Ninja Warrior in 2017, will compete for the prize money.

"Big Brother is going to throw us curve balls," she anticipated in the teaser.

Katie Williams. Picture: Channel 7.

CHRISTOPHER WAYNE, 37, QLD

Instagram: @realchristopherwayne

Magician and comedian Christopher Wayne, one half of the Naked Magicians, will join them.

Wayne has appeared on Channel 10's Toasted TV (clothed) to perform magician tricks in the past.

Christopher Wayne. Picture: Channel 7.

CARLOS, 39, WA

Instagram: @charlieshun

Meet Carlos, a coffee-loving dancer who is set to bring a bit of flair to the Big Brother House.

He admits to drinking fourteen cups of coffee a day on the outside, so it'll be interesting to see how he survives without a caffeine fix.

Carlos. Picture: Channel 7.

NICK, 29, SA

Instagram: @ollgregg

Nick, a 29-year-old colour blind house painter from Adelaide might just be the most laid-back guy in Australia, according to Channel 7.

According to early teasers from the show, he strikes up a bromance with a fellow contestant.

Nick. Picture: Channel 7.

MARLEY, 25, VIC

Instagram: @marleeyb

After losing his mum to cancer, 25-year-old basketballer Marley is motivated to win so he can take care of his dad.

"Mum gave me one thing to do and that was to look after dad," he said.

"I can hear her voice in my head telling me to go for it and win this whole thing. I'll do anything to get to the end."

Marley. Picture: Channel 7.

TILLY, 21, NSW

Instagram: @tillywhitfeld

Sydney student Tilly is already plotting to manipulate her housemates.

"I'm going to act dumb and play smart," she said.

"My whole life people look at my like I'm a bit stupid. I just want to prove my strength."

Tilly. Picture: Channel 7.

BRENTON, 31, NSW

Instagram: @brentonbalicki

Admitting he's "very single" 27-year-old Brenton describes himself as a passionate person who's in it to win.

"I don't go into anything to lose," he says.

"I'm going to use every skill I've got, whether it's charming them with cooking or charming them physically. There's not a single challenge that's going to break me."

Brenton. Picture: Channel 7.

DANIEL, 48, VIC

Instagram: @daniel_hayes3

Describing himself as a "loose cannon," 48-year-old real estate agent Daniel is confident he's got the competition in the bag.

"I'm going to be the greatest player of Big Brother in the world," he said.

"The bar's going to be raised this year. I don't quit. I walk my talk. I will win Big Brother."

Daniel. Picture: Channel 7.

MELISSA, 33, SA

Instagram: @mel_mcgorman

Leaving her three young children at home for the first time, Melissa's entering the house with her eyes on the prize.

"Winning Big Brother will save our family farm and my kids will be OK," she said.

"That's all I want for them, to secure their future. Nothing will break me."

Melissa. Picture: Channel 7.

A sprinkling of other contestants have also been announced, but there's little information about them at this stage:

CHRISTINA, 22, VIC

Instagram: @podolyano

Christina. Picture: Channel 7.

ARI, 22, NSW

Instagram: @ari.kimber1

Ari. Picture: Channel 7.

MAX, 29, QLD

Instagram: @max_beattie

Max. Picture: Channel 7.

JESS, 28, VIC

Instagram: @jessstrend

Jess. Picture: Channel 7.

MITCHELL, 26, QLD

Instagram: @mitchoi

Mitchell. Picture: Channel 7.

MICHAEL, 29, WA

Instagram: @michael.james.brown

Michael. Picture: Channel 7.

RENATA, 45, SA

Instagram: @renatabub_

Renata. Picture: Channel 7.

SID, 34, WA

Instagram: @sidpattni

Sid. Picture: Channel 7.

CHARLOTTE, 24, QLD

Instagram: @thecharlottehall

Charlotte. Picture: Channel 7.

