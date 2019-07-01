MAFS star barred from crashing Logies party

A MARRIED At First Sight vixen and one of Australia's most famous TV show hosts both failed to gatecrash one of the biggest Logies after parties last night.

The Nine after-party was up at The Star Gold Coast's swanky Nineteen rooftop bar with security not letting in anyone not on its guest list.



Power and Durie both separately made it up the elevator to Nineteen at the Star bar - on the 19th floor of the Darling suite hotel - but were promptly turned away at the Broadbeach party bar entrance by security.

Neither of the two was on a closely guarded guest list but one source gave Power an "A for effort", saying she made multiple attempts to get up the elevator and into Nineteen bar.

Jamie Durie at the 61st TV Week Logie Awards 2019 at The Star Gold Coast, Broadbeach. Picture: Jerad Williams

At one point, having been turned away at the bottom of the lift to get up, she snuck past the VIP hosting teams to go up the elevator.

Durie also managed to get up at one point before also being rejected on the 19th floor.

Power, in the lead up to the Logies, was revealed not to have been invited and told the Gold Coast Bulletin she was not surprised as Nine considered her a liability and "a wildcard".

Ines Basic and Jessika Power at the Logies.

She also said they had invited all the "boring" MAFS stars.

Durie, who made his name as the host of Nine's Backyard Blitz nearly 20 years ago has been on a swag of TV shows and late last year joined Seven's network for House Rules, has also been on The Block.

A source said of the 300-plus strong Nine crowd at up Nineteen: "A lot of good looking people in evening dresses covered in red wine … very well known people."