MAFS star’s jaw-dropping holiday dress

Martha from MAFS is living the dream in Greece

Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis might be holidaying in Greece at the moment but that doesn't mean she is taking a break from Instagram.

The reality star has been sharing countless updates on her Mykonos trip, revealing she opted to wear a scarf as a dress one night.

"I carried 32kg worth of clothes across the Indian Ocean but I chose to wear this scarf to dinner," she captioned her outfit on Instagram.

Besides scarfs and dresses, Martha has also packed no less than four bikinis that all made appearances on her Instagram account, including this gold set:

Martha is holidaying in Greece while her MAFS "husband" Michael Brunelli remains in Melbourne - and it seems like the distance is already taking its toll.

"Alright babe, time to come home," Michael jokingly commented on a bikini photo of Martha earlier this week.

"Babe it's only day 2," she replied.

Michael and Martha are one of MAFS' success stories and are still going strong since filming wrapped up earlier this year.

During her time on MAFS, Martha was labelled one of the show's "mean girls", infamously pouring red wine over Cyrell Paule at the reunion dinner party.

But since the show aired, Martha has distanced herself from Ines Basic and Jessika Power, who claims she is now trying to reinvent her image.

Back in June, Jess told Yahoo Lifestyle she and Martha had drifted apart because "I'm single and controversial and Martha is in a relationship with Michael".

The MAFS couple are still going strong. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"I think Martha wants to work with high fashion and things like that," Jess explained before stressing there was "definitely no bad blood there".

"You know what, I totally get that. Your job should be your priority," Jess added.

Since leaving MAFS, Martha has launched a YouTube channel where she has more than 26,000 subscribers.

After MAFS wrapped up in April, Martha revealed she had been the subject of an extreme fan backlash and even threats against her life.

She told KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O she was too afraid to leave the house due to the number of death threats she'd received.