2019 61ST TV WEEK LOGIE AWARDS
TV

MAFS villain’s shock admission

by Briana Domjen on the Gold Coast
1st Jul 2019 12:00 AM
MARRIED at First Sight's Martha Kalifatidis turned heads at the Logies in a stunning ensemble, where she also dropped some major home truths.

The 31-year-old, who on this years program poured a glass of wine on fellow contestant Cyrell Paule, said she is working to change the country's opinion of her.

Kalifatidis, who poured wine on a fellow Married At First Sight contestant, said she was excited for people to get to know what she is really like. Picture: Matrix
"I have a bit of a bad reputation so we are trying to fix that," Kalifatidis said, from the red carpet of the 2019 Logie awards.

"I probably have the bad rep because I sauced a girl on national TV, amongst other things.

"I know exactly what I've done wrong.

"People need to see who the real me is. No one knows who I am and what I am really like and I am excited for people to get to know me.

The Instagram model, who married nice-guy Michael Brunelli on the show said watching repeats of herself abuse a fellow contestants was: "an out of body experience. That's the only way I can put it."

"But when you are in that environment, I can't explain how weird that is. It's like you're institutionalised."

 

Kalifatidis wore a white, floor-length Bonita Couture dress, and had Michael Brunelli who she married on the reality show by her side. Picture: Matrix
Kalifatidis was among hundreds of television personalities who descended on The Star, Gold Coast for the Logies.

She wore a white floor length dress by Bonita Couture - the same company which made her on-screen wedding dress.

