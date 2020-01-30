‘Magic Mike’ stripper set to learn fate for cocaine dealing

Michael Borgen - who described himself as 'Australia’s Magic Mike' - will soon learnif he will spend any time behind bars for a seven-week stint dealing cocaine.

Michael Borgen - who described himself as 'Australia’s Magic Mike' - will soon learnif he will spend any time behind bars for a seven-week stint dealing cocaine.

A STRIPPER who once described himself as "Australia's Magic Mike" will learn tomorrow whether he will spend any time behind bars for a frenetic seven-week stint dealing cocaine in Cairns.

Michael Borgen, 36, who worked as an adult entertainer in both Cairns and on the Gold Coast, was funding a gram-a-day coke habit he picked up while working in Las Vegas, selling more than 126 grams between June 5 and July 28, 2018, the Cairns Supreme Court heard.

Michael Borgen. Picture: Instagram.

He has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, two counts of drug possession, weapons possession and contravening an order.

Crown prosecutor Patrick Nevard said he and his customers referred to the drug as "pizza" in text messages with Mr Borgen asking "should I slice it myself or should you slice it?" in the messages.

"Needless to say it did not take them (police) long to realise (he was not talking about pizza)," Mr Nevard said.

The court heard Mr Borgen - who also used to go by stage names Mick Gucci and Mick Devine - refused to give police the pin code to unlock his phone, telling them "I'll probably just cop the charge for that because the people who were texting me … if they know you've got their information I'm as good as dead".

Michael Borgen. Picture: Instagram.

Police identified one main customer who he supplied to 33 times, along with at least two other repeat customers.

His offending first came to light when he was a passenger in a car where the driver was pulled over for a traffic stop and tested positive for drugs, with police searching the car and finding him in possession of cocaine.

Police then raided his Westcourt home on July 27, finding a 12-gauge shotgun in a wardrobe, coke, testosterone, OxyContin, bullets and $16,210 cash - some of which was small denomination notes and coins in a bucket which he claimed was from stripping.

Michael Borgen. Picture: Instagram.

Mr Nevard said the text messages police were able to obtain from his phone showed dozens of deals.

"They identified he was quite a busy boy selling cocaine almost every day, on some occasions several times a day," he said.

Defence barrister Tony Kimmins said his client had already served almost a year in pre-sentence custody, had a job with his girlfriend's father and "doesn't want to go back to the person he was before he went into custody".

He called for Justice Jim Henry to impose a sentence with immediate parole.

Justice Henry will hand down his decision this morning (FRI).