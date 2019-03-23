Magic of the cup is inspiring the Redbacks' underdog story

Bilambil Terranora Redbacks have the biggest game of the club's short history tonight in the third round of the FFA Cup.

FOOTBALL: It is being hailed as the biggest game in the history of Bilambil football.

The Bilambil Terranora Redbacks take the field on Saturday night in the third round of the FFA Cup against Springfield United.

The game is being played at the Bilambil Jets Senior Ground, and will be streamed onto the Football Queensland website.

Getting through to the FFA Cup third round is an enormous accomplishment for a club which only reinstated a senior men's side last season.

Club president Nick Mead said tonight's cup tie was not about winning and losing, but about celebrating the football club.

"It is all about the magic of the cup and the underdog story and we are a massive underdog,” he said.

"As long as we have a good game and prove that we have the stuff we can potentially win we will be happy.

"We want to show everyone that it doesn't matter who you are you are able to get out there an have a crack.”

Mead said the exposure his club will receive during the game will be worth its weight in gold.

he said the club hoped this would help promote the club and the sport within the community.

"It is going to be huge (tonight),” Mead said.

"We will have kids running on the field with the boys, we will have the barbecue going and Football Queensland will be showing the game which is great for us.”

Mead said the club was hoping to get a large crowd to cheer on the side.

Kick off for the third round clash will be at 7pm, with a full canteen available.