Magic of the Tweed draws intrepid wordsmith back

GOOD LIFE: Communication specialist David Russell is happy to have finally returned to the Tweed.

DAVID Russell has come full circle.

From pioneering the Gold Coast Bulletin's coverage of the Tweed as a young journalist some 40 years ago, the wordsmith has returned to live in the shire he loves after a frenetic career in media and politics in south-east Queensland and beyond.

"This is just about the most beautiful place on Earth,” said Mr Russell from his Tweed Heads South home, which boasts expansive views over the broadwater and beyond.

"The caldera is extraordinary, Tweed's national parks and landscapes... the river, Dreamtime Beach, it is all magnificent.”

Mr Russell and his wife have returned to the area after he secured a job in the office of Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate, where he works in communications and advocacy.

He brings good insight to the role, having covered the patch as a journalist in the late 1970s, during the heady days of the Gold Coast property boom.

"It was a very interesting time politically,” Mr Russell said.

"It was the time of the first National Party six-pack, with Russ Hinze and Rob Borbidge when he was first elected.”

Across the border, the Tweed was being led by Max Boyd - who went on to become the shire's longest serving mayor - while his brother Jack Boyd, was the local state MP.

David Russell as a young reporter at the Gold Coast Bulletin in the late 1970s. Contributed

After leaving the Bulletin, Mr Russell went on to help Queensland's then premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen 'feed the chooks' as head of the National Party's media unit, before later working as a speech writer for Sir Julius Chan when he was prime minister of Papua New Guinea.

In between, he helped set up the first Wintersun carnival in 1982 as vice-president of the Tweed Heads and District Chamber or Commerce to promote Tweed Heads and Coolangatta.

He also sat on the board of the Australian Koala Foundation for 11 years - including eight years as vice-chairman - a role he took on after managing communications at the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Brisbane as the owner of his own PR firm. He described the Men's Shed debate at Black Rocks as "farcical”.

"The biggest dangers to koalas are cars and dogs, pure and simple,” he said.

"The notion of a shed in a paddock (being a danger) is just absurd.”

David Russell was a director on the board of the Australian Koala Foundation for 11 years. Contributed

Despite his leading communications roles in Queensland - and further afield - it is the beauty of the Tweed Shire that has drawn this intrepid wordsmith back for good.

"It's magnificent... but we cannot stop progress, it is simply wrong,” he said, referring to efforts to limit development in the shire.

"We need to create employment opportunities so we can keep families together. If you can't, you have to force your children to go elsewhere and that destroys the fabric of a community.”

Mr Russell should know. His twin sons reside in Brisbane, where the family lived for much of the past few decades while Mr Russell pursued his career.

Today, he is concerned about the future of the Tweed, which he believes should be carefully managed, singling out water mining as a potential threat.

"Progress leads to prosperity, prosperity leads to pride,” he said.

"But sustainable development is essential, I utterly supported the Lock the Gate campaign, CSG has proven to be one of the worst environmental disasters of our time, as is happening in Queensland. (But) to attempt to shut the door on people coming to live here is morally repugnant.

"We do not have the right to say, from the privilege of living here, that nobody has the right to come, it is just wrong.”

As for any future ambitions, Mr Russell is content to have finally made it back to the Tweed.

"I'll be working as long as I can to get rid of my mortgage and then centre myself in the Tweed until I die. I'm never going anywhere else,” he said.