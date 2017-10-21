24°
Magistrate slams drug testing delay

Cases from Splendour in the Grass are still delayed.
Cases from Splendour in the Grass are still delayed. Marc Stapelberg
Liana Turner
A MAGISTRATE has slammed prosecutors before the Tweed Heads Local Court over significant delays in drug analyses since Splendour in the Grass.

The court has been inundated with drug-related cases since the music festival, which took place in July.

But on Wednesday, Magistrate Alexander Mijovich said the delays were not good enough.

DPP prosecutor Danielle Collins said several of the reports could be another four to six weeks away.

With only two more committal days left at Tweed Heads before Christmas, a handful of the matters were adjourned to November 22 and December 20.

In regards to one matter, Ms Collins said they had made inquiries and the drugs "had been received on September 6”.

"The officer-in-charge has suggested we... might be able to make a fast-track order,” she said.

"At this stage, they still say it'll be another four to six weeks.”

Mr Mijovich excused one defendant from attending the next court mention, as he had already travelled with his parents from Townsville twice, despite the case before the court not progressing.

Tweed/Byron LAC Superintendent Wayne Starling later told the Tweed Daily News police were working to have the reports - typically produced in Lismore - fast-tracked.

But his primary concern was the large amount of drugs seized at the festival.

"What concerns me, more than anything, is that a large amount of drugs (were) detected by police,” he said.

