Magistrate warns mother-of-seven to change her ways

A TOOWOOMBA mother-of-seven appearing in court on drug charges has been told by a magistrate if she doesn't change her ways, her children will follow her into the court system.

Donna Maree Sneddon, 41, was found with 10g of cannabis and a home-made water pipe when police searched a West St home about 12.45pm on June 22, in relation to another matter.

The cannabis and pipe were found on a table in the lounge room, and Sneddon made full admissions to police they were hers, prosecutor Katherine Steele told Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Sneddon yesterday pleaded guilty to one count each of possess utensils or pipes, and possessing dangerous drugs.

Michael McElhinney, for Sneddon, said his client was a single mother of seven children who was supporting five of them.

He said her income was combined between part-time work as a cleaner and Centrelink, and submitted Sneddon had a "very dated" criminal history and no previous drug offences.

Mr McElhinney said his client had made full admissions to police, had submitted an early plea to the charges, and was remorseful.

In accepting the submissions, Magistrate Kay Ryan said it worried her that Sneddon had young children in her care and was appearing in court on drug matters.

"Your kids will be addicted and in crime if you keep doing what you are doing," Ms Ryan warned Sneddon.

Accepting Sneddon had no other criminal history for drug matters, Ms Ryan fined her $600 which was referred to SPER.

She ordered no convictions be recorded, and that the cannabis and water pipe be forfeited to the Crown.