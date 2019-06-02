Menu
Login
Tweed Seagulls Intrust Super Cup coach Ben Woolf (left) said this weekend was a danger game for his club. Pictured with club captain Cheyne Whitelaw.
Tweed Seagulls Intrust Super Cup coach Ben Woolf (left) said this weekend was a danger game for his club. Pictured with club captain Cheyne Whitelaw. Richard Gosling
Rugby League

Magpie will be a danger game says Woolf

Michael Doyle
by
2nd Jun 2019 5:00 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Seagulls coach Ben Woolf is warning his side they cannot afford to slip up this weekend at home.

Tweed sit fourth on the Intrust Super Cup table, on the back of a four-game winning streak.

On paper they are odds-on favourites to overcome Souths Logan this Sunday, but the coach is not buying into their form guide.

"Souths are a real danger game. Their forward pack is one of the best in the competition in regards to NRL experience so we are expecting a really tough game through the middle this week,” Woolf said.

There is a positive feeling around the club, with a winning mentality and solid performances in recent weeks giving players and fans plenty of optimism at the half way point in the season.

While the results are positive, there is still plenty of improvement needed according to Woolf.

"We fell away in the second half last week in regards to controlling the ball and getting to end of sets,” he said.

"We will need to be better in this area.”

Something which is beginning to gel are the combinations in the side.

The Seagulls are still yet to settle on a halves combination due to injuries and NRL commitments, but the coach believes his side is confident no matter who is out on the paddock.

"Team is feeling positive and starting to really build some confidence in the processes,” Woolf said.

"Halves combinations are coming together although we have still had three different combinations in the last three games.

"We train during the week without Riley so practice with different combinations all the time.”

Kick-off for the round 12 clash will be on this afternoon at 2pm.

ben woolf intrust super cup souths logan magpies tweed seagulls
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Tumbulgum flood risk project rewarded

    Tumbulgum flood risk project rewarded

    News A TWEED project that aims to manage the flood risks of a community on the banks of two rivers has won a national award

    This one is for you Nathan

    This one is for you Nathan

    News Murwillumbah park is officially named by council after soldier

    Crew answers cat call

    Crew answers cat call

    News River the cat was rescued after finding itself stuck.

    Mysterious artist leaves councillor pondering

    Mysterious artist leaves councillor pondering

    Offbeat Creative seat leads to questions over shire's bus stops.