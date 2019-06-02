Magpie will be a danger game says Woolf

Tweed Seagulls Intrust Super Cup coach Ben Woolf (left) said this weekend was a danger game for his club. Pictured with club captain Cheyne Whitelaw.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Seagulls coach Ben Woolf is warning his side they cannot afford to slip up this weekend at home.

Tweed sit fourth on the Intrust Super Cup table, on the back of a four-game winning streak.

On paper they are odds-on favourites to overcome Souths Logan this Sunday, but the coach is not buying into their form guide.

"Souths are a real danger game. Their forward pack is one of the best in the competition in regards to NRL experience so we are expecting a really tough game through the middle this week,” Woolf said.

There is a positive feeling around the club, with a winning mentality and solid performances in recent weeks giving players and fans plenty of optimism at the half way point in the season.

While the results are positive, there is still plenty of improvement needed according to Woolf.

"We fell away in the second half last week in regards to controlling the ball and getting to end of sets,” he said.

"We will need to be better in this area.”

Something which is beginning to gel are the combinations in the side.

The Seagulls are still yet to settle on a halves combination due to injuries and NRL commitments, but the coach believes his side is confident no matter who is out on the paddock.

"Team is feeling positive and starting to really build some confidence in the processes,” Woolf said.

"Halves combinations are coming together although we have still had three different combinations in the last three games.

"We train during the week without Riley so practice with different combinations all the time.”

Kick-off for the round 12 clash will be on this afternoon at 2pm.