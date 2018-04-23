Magpies, O'Sullivan swoop at Aussie titles

CHUFFED: Cooly's Gary Gee, Nick Fawaz and Rick Van Kampen after winning silver in the board relay.

CHUFFED: Cooly's Gary Gee, Nick Fawaz and Rick Van Kampen after winning silver in the board relay.

Far North Coast's Lily O'Sullivan has won three gold medals at the Australian Surf Lifesaving Championships at Scarborough Beach in Western Australia.

It has already been a stellar season for the Cudgen teenager and she now has three Australian medals on her first attempt at a national level.

After dominating at NSW Country and state level this summer, O'Sullivan stepped up to win the under-14 ironwoman, board race and swim events.

It was a performance that didn't surprise Cudgen coach Scott McCartney, who mentors a highly talented group of water athletes that have been the dominant performers from the FNC branch.

"I was delighted to see Lily's results and it's absolutely fantastic to see that all of her huge efforts while training have been rewarded,” McCartney said.

"Lily treats every session like an Aussie final, so when she gets on the start line it's nothing new for her. She wants to beat anyone and is always striving to improve and is always focused on how she can improve.”

Cudgen is no stranger to gold medals, with McCartney going into the event as the NSW state champion in the open board rescue with Luke Chaffer.

Olissa Onley was the NSW gold medallist in the under-15 2km beach run.

Meanwhile, Coolangatta's finest set the beach alight at the championships after the small eight-person team returned with each member medalling.

Steve Mason, Sean Smith, Andrew Halsall, Kirk Vidler and Graham Matthews.

Head coach Rick Van Kampen said he was over the moon with the result.

"I'm really ecstatic,” said Van Kampen. "It was such a great effort by our small club against the best competitors in Australia.”

Van Kampen took on the swim leg and teamed with Nick Fawaz, who beat Tallebudgera's former top ironman Guy Andrews in a run up the beach, to win silver in the 45-49 years board rescue championship.

Andrews took revenge, collecting silver in the 45-49years 2km run, relegating Fawaz to third.

Coolangatta claimed silver in the 130 years board relay, with Van Kampen and Fawaz teaming with Gary Gee.

The Coolangatta Magpies sweep of Sean 'Agro' Smith, Steve Mason, Kirk Vidler, Andrew Halsall and Graham Matthews completed a highly successful season, winning bronze medals in their 240 years final.

The team won all three races into the final, but after a bad start joined the leaders at the turning buoys and with no wave assistance finished a close third.

"The boys had nothing left in the tank and put in a great effort to collect bronze,” boat captain Sean Smith said.