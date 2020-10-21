Maguire accused of meeting ‘traitors’ to further business

The Chinese firm "integral" to ex-MP Daryl Maguire's plans to make $1.5 million from an airport deal was the same company that shipped 82 tonnes of crucial medical supplies to China at the height of the pandemic, NSW Parliament has heard.

Questions have been raised in the house over why Premier Gladys Berejiklian continued her relationship with Maguire for six months after the company engaged in a "traitorous way to the national interest".

Maguire resigned in 2018 after secret tapes were aired at ICAC of him talking about a commission from Country Garden.

Medical protective gear sourced in Australia and shipped to China in February. The banner states: China-Australia work as one together to fight the pandemic. Picture: Linkedin

The property development firm, which changed its name in Australia to Risland Australia in late 2019 and is controlled by China's richest heiress, was also interested in buying land near Badgerys Creek for $330 million, ­potentially earning Maguire $1.5 million.

Upper House MP Mark Latham told state parliament that Risland sent 100,000 protective coveralls and 90,000 pairs of gloves to China in late February.

"Given that this company was integral to Daryl Mag­uire's plan to clear his debts and openly settle down with the Premier, why did the Premier and the government maintain an association with Maguire for the following six months (February 2020 to August 2020) when Risland had acted in such a traitorous way to the Australian national interest and health care in NSW?" Mr Latham asked government leader in the Upper House Don Harwin.

Mr Harwin replied the assertions were wrong and he would check with the Premier.

Mr Latham said the Premier had said she wanted to marry Maguire, who wanted a life after parliament once he cleared his debts.

Composite image of Daryl Maguire and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

"It's extraordinary that we need to ask the question - what would it take of the Premier to ditch this bloke?" Mr Latham said in parliament.

"She knew in 2018, he left here under investigation by ICAC and it comes around February this year and this company that had financial links with her partner ­decided to betray Australia at the beginning of the pandemic and still the Premier still doesn't say to Maguire, 'I've had enough of you'.

"And this is the final straw and what this shows ... is the Premier had no final straw."

Ms Berejiklian has stated she ended her secret relationship with Maguire last month and declined to comment last night.

Risland's actions sending the medical supplies to Wuhan on a corporate jet at the height of mask shortage sparked an outcry in Australia.

Former Planning Minister Anthony Roberts met Maguire and executives from Country Garden in 2017. Picture: Richard Dobson

The company later stated the shipment was a "once only gesture" and was prompted by a WHO call to assist China.

Last week, ICAC released secret undercover photographs of Maguire escorting executives from Country Garden into Parliament House in August 2017 for a meeting with then Planning Minister Anthony Roberts.

It was also revealed yesterday the AFP will investigate if Maguire had any connection to a separate $30 million purchase of a piece of land for the Western Sydney Airport worth 10 times less.

Originally published as Maguire accused of meeting 'traitors' to further business