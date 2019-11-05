Menu
Toowoomba based horse Mahussey, riden by Ron Goltz, won the third race at Murwillumbah on Melbourne Cup Day. Picture: Richard Mamando.
Racing Carnival

Mahussey breaks drought at Murwillumbah meet

Michael Doyle
5th Nov 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Toowoomba based horse Mahussey ($2) has brought his good form to Murwillumbah in Melbourne Cup Day.

Coming into race three as one of the punters’ picks with a promising build up Toowoomba, Mahussey never looked threatened when it hit the front in the straight.

He won the third race at Murwillumbah in the maiden over 1200m, beating Love Puzzle ($2.30) by nearly four lengths.

The four-year-old, ridden by Ron Goltz, had not had a place in more than a year.

Co-owner Peter Walsh said there was no game plan heading into the third race.

“We just told Ronnie to jump, usually she has good speed, just hang back and wait for a run in the straight,” Walsh said.

“Coming off a fairly good jump out at Toowoomba we were confident.

“So long as she brought everything, she had to this race we thought she’d do well.”

