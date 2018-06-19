Maintenance starts on one of Tweed's most popular bridges

UNDER THE BOARDWALK: Work on the Boyds Bay Bridge at Tweed Heads has begun.

DRIVERS luckily won't face too many delays as essential maintenance on Boyds Bay Bridge begins.

Tweed MP Geoff Proves said the $7 million maintenance project began on Monday and will take around 10 months to complete.

"The new Boyds Bay Bridge opened in 1985, replacing the original bridge built in 1935, and continues to provide a vital link across Terranora Creek for the rapidly expanding Tweed Valley region,” Mr Provest said.

"Around 30,000 motorists use Boyds Bay Bridge every day, highlighting its importance for the local community.

"The first two stages of essential maintenance will start to keep the bridge in a serviceable condition and will reduce ongoing maintenance costs for this important structure.

"Stage one will involve cleaning and crack sealing the bridge piles, pier strengthening and installing scour and corrosion protection.”

Roads and Maritime Services has planned the work to minimise impacts to the community as much as possible.

Marine traffic on Terranora Creek will be able to pass under the bridge at all times during the work, with navigation markers in place.

The work will be delivered from barges under the bridge which will mean traffic impacts on the busy Minjungbal Drive will be kept to a minimum.

Waterway users and motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Stage two of the project will follow in 2019 and will involve placing rock in the river bed to protect the bridge from erosion.