Major boost for Mur'bah

BOOST: Council and state representatives welcoming almost $900,000 in funding for tourism initiatives in Murwillumbah.

BOOST: Council and state representatives welcoming almost $900,000 in funding for tourism initiatives in Murwillumbah. Nikki Todd

MURWILLUMBAH is set for a facelift of sorts with its main tourist sites set to receive a $900,000 boost courtesy of a funding grant to Tweed Shire Council.

Lismore MP Thomas George announced on Wednesday funding of $887,000 had been granted to council from the state's Regional Growth - Environment & Tourism Fund.

The funding will be divided between four important visitor initiatives, including:

Knox Park - To build an entry plaza with seating and shade at the Brisbane/Wollumbin St entrance, to provide a prominent entry to Knox Park. The bus shelter will be upgraded and a single, centrally located toilet facility will be constructed.

- To build an entry plaza with seating and shade at the Brisbane/Wollumbin St entrance, to provide a prominent entry to Knox Park. The bus shelter will be upgraded and a single, centrally located toilet facility will be constructed. Tweed Regional Museum's Caldera Wall - an exciting visual exhibition of the region's unique landscape, indigenous culture and flora and fauna will be created inside the museum.

- an exciting visual exhibition of the region's unique landscape, indigenous culture and flora and fauna will be created inside the museum. Treasures of the Tweed mural restoration, will see the town's famous levee mural restored to ensure its longevity.

restoration, will see the town's famous levee mural restored to ensure its longevity. Murwillumbah Arts and Heritage Precinct App - a new mobile phone app will be developed to encourage self-guided tours of the gallery and artist studios while also directing visitors to important cultural information in the shire.

Mr George said the majority of the funding, $600,000, would be spent on revitalising Knox Park, following community concerns about safety in the park.

"The NSW Government is moving to address concerns raised by Tweed Shire Council over the need to improve the bus shelter and dated toilet facilities, making them as safe and inviting as possible for visitors,” Mr George said.

"This funding offers the opportunity to give Murwillumbah a further facelift and celebrate its unique history.”

Mr George said the funding would help visitors interact with the local art scene and encourage further development in the tourism sector.

The funding allows projects to progress in stages, with no limit on how long a project can take to be completed.

Mr George encouraged other organisations to seek help through the funding process.