Major Coast music festival axed

ANOTHER major Gold Coast music festival has been axed due to coronavirus restrictions.

The 2020 Groundwater Country Music Festival, held in July, will not be going ahead.

The decision was made by Broadbeach Alliance this morning.

"It cannot proceed this coming July because COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings are still in place," a Broadbeach Alliance spokeswoman said.

Country music performer Lee Kernaghan poses with the Broadbeach crowd at the end of Groundwater Country Music Festival 2019. Photo: Luke Marsden

"There is nothing the Broadbeach Alliance team loves more than seeing the Broadbeach precinct come alive with the sounds of some of the best country music on offer.

"This decision is in line with the current Queensland government's legislation on non-essential mass gatherings, making it impossible for the event to go ahead in July.

"The Groundwater team is investigating alternative options for the festival."

Groundwater Country Music Festival 2019. Photo: Luke Marsden

Some of Australia's best country music stars from Kasey Chambers and Shannon Noll were planned to perform.

The axing of the event is just one of many major events cancelled in 2020, from the Gold Coast Music Awards, Surfers Paradise LIVE, Blues on Broadbeach and the Gold Coast Marathon.

Groundwater Country Music Festival saw more than 70,000 people attend the three-day event last year. The free festival boasts 130 hours of entertainment.

Groundwater Country Music Festival is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and features on the It's Live! in Queensland events calendar, worth $880m to the state's economy in 2020.

