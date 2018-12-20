Major company appointed for construction of new hospital

Lendlease Building has been appointed to complete the construction planning of the new Tweed Valley Hospital.

Lendlease Building has been appointed to complete the construction planning of the new Tweed Valley Hospital. Scott Powick

MAJOR construction company Lendlease Building has been appointed to complete the construction planning of the $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said Lendlease had responded to a "comprehensive" range of criteria which included "design innovation, maximising local industry participation and up-skilling of the local workforce, Aboriginal participation and apprenticeship training targets."

"Expert industry partners such as Lendlease will provide the smarts and innovation required to complete the schematic design and construction planning processes for the new hospital, working alongside health planners, clinicians, operational staff and the community to transform healthcare for the Tweed-Byron region," Mr Provest said.

"Lendlease will work with the project team to ensure that the local community benefits from this significant investment by the NSW Government through employment opportunities, roll-on economic benefits and of course the provision of contemporary healthcare facilities and services."

Mr Provest said the planning and early works package was worth around $25 million combined and included on-site activities such as bulk earthworks, retaining walls, and the establishment of in-ground services and roadworks.

He said the work would commence following approval of the Stage 1 State Significant Development application.

Mr Provest said a local industry information session would be held early in 2019 to outline the scope of the early works packages and how Lendlease would help local businesses have the best possible chance of competing for and winning work on the hospital project.

He said the announcement meant the hospital remained on track to be completed by 2022.