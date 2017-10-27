Ambulance crash causes traffic chaos on highway

Emergency services are on the scene at Tweed Heads West where five patients are being treated following a road accident.

Update: 4.25pm (NSW)

Police are investigating the incident which resulted in a paramedic being airlifted to the Gold Coast Hospital with abdominal injuries.

In a statement, NSW Police said an ambulance was travelling north on the Gold Coast Highway, Tweed Heads, when it was involved in a collision with a vehicle towing a boat at the intersection of the M1 off ramp.

The ambulance, which was transporting a heart attack patient to John Flynn Hospital, flipped and rolled a number of times.

The heart attack patient was taken onto John Flynn Hospital for treatment, while one paramedic will be airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle towing the boat were not believed to be injured.

Police from Tweed Heads Local Area Command are investigating the crash and are urging witnesses or anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

UPDATE: 3.55pm (NSW)

A NSW Ambulance has been confirmed as one vehicle involved in the crash which occured at approximately 2.15pm this afternoon, following a collision on the Gold Coast Highway at Tweed Heads, just south of Gold Coast airport.

Two paramedics were on board transporting a patient to John Flynn Hospital, and two people on board at the time are believed to have sustained minor injuries.

One paramedic involved in the accident will be airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital, while the patient has been transferred on to John Flynn.

Circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated by NSW Ambulance and NSW Police.

****Original story

A MAN is being transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital with chest and spinal injuries after a major road accident in Tweed Heads West this afternoon.

The accident, which occured at approximately 2.15pm south of the Tugun exit on the M1, has caused traffic chaos, with motorists warned to expect long delays, as southbound access onto the Gold Coast Highway from the Pacific Motorway is blocked.

The Gold Coast Highway overpass bridge is closed in both directions, and there is currently no access from Kennedy Drive to the Gold Coast Highway.

Diversions are in place on Minjungbal Drive and the Tugun exit.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed that emergency services were on the scene, with the man, in his 40's, one of five motorists injured in the accident.

The spokesperson said four other patients were being treated for minor to no injuries.

Tweed/Byron LAC confirmed the accident, but no further details were available.

For traffic updates, visit www.livetraffic.com.

More to come.