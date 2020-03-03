First look at John Flynn hospital's $30m upgrade

A MAJOR $30 million hospital upgrade has near doubled capacity at the John Flynn Private Hospital's emergency ward.

John Flynn Private Hospital, in Tugun, has opened doors to its brand-new, expanded emergency department.

Part of the Ramsay Health Care group, the hospital's $30 million redevelopment has seen the facility's capacity doubled from seven emergency bays and two associated rooms to 14 emergency bays and four associated rooms.

Among the largest redevelopments in the hospital's 26-year history, the expansion aims to accommodate demands for larger, better-equipped emergency health care facilities given the growing and rapidly ageing population in the area.

Hospital CEO, Mark Page said there is high demand for beds and reduced waiting times.

"The growing population, assisted by new housing developments on the southern Gold Coast and Northern Rivers areas, means that John Flynn Private Hospital is the primary private hospital of choice for more and more people," Mr Page said.

"Like in any hospital Emergency Department, there is always a high demand for beds and quality care.

"This redevelopment has allowed us to double capacity, meaning we can service more patients and reduce wait times.

"Looking to the future and the needs of our patients on the Gold Coast, the revitalisation and expansion of the Emergency Department at John Flynn Private Hospital supports our overall vision of delivering the highest quality and levels of care to all patients that walk through the doors."

The new hospital upgrade also includes a new partnership with South Coast Radiology, which has increased patient access to urgent medical imaging services with no out-of-pocket costs.

Two new operating theatres are also expected to be completed in mid 2020 along with a new 30-bed ward bringing the number of operating theatres to 12 and inpatient beds to 364.