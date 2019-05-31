Major focus for the bye week

Cudgen Hornets captain Jake Sands said his side needed to work on their consistency during the bye week.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Despite winning two if their last three games, the Cudgen Hornets go into this weekend's bye knowing there is plenty of work to be done to get into semi finals contention.

After eight rounds of the NRRRL Premiership, the Hornets sit in seventh place with three wins and a draw.

The Hornets will have plenty of work to do in the back half of the season to make sure they play semi finals, and it all starts with their attitude according to their captain.

Jake Sands said he side needed to be more consistent during games and not let teams get the better of them when their standards fall by the way side.

"We have been struggling a bit recently, Mark (O'Grady) is doing everything he can do as coach - it is just our attitude,” Sands said.

"We are making errors at critical times and it is killing us.”

The Hornets have shown throughout the eight rounds they are as good as any side when their attack in running smoothly.

However those moments of brilliance have been few and far between, with a high emphasis on completion rate being the main focus at training ahead of their next clash.

"When we go out and drop ball like we have been way to much, it is hard to come back into these games,” Sands said.

"If we started completing our sets at around 80 percent we would win more of these games.

"When we are on, we are dominating sides but then we go into these patches where we drop a lot of ball and let the opposition in to score a lot.

"If we can stretch out our good patches to 80 per cent of the game we will win a lot more games.”

Cudgen's next match will be in round 10 on Sunday, June 9, when they travel away to Ballina to face the top of the table Seagulls.