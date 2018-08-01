Major fraud syndicate disrupted in Tweed Heads

Thousands of stolen credit cards have been seized from a major fraud syndicate in Tweed Heads.

A LARGE-SCALE fraud syndicate in Tweed Heads has been disrupted by police following an arrest in Banora Point yesterday.

Police said about 2.30pm yesterday, police stopped a BMW 325i on Oyster Point Rd in Banora Point.

A search of the vehicle uncovered three mobile phones, a card skimming device, 50 mobile phone sim cards, a laptop and 20 USB drives.

Officers also found several stolen Visa debit cards.

A 28-year-old man was arrested for the stolen items and a prior domestic violence incident.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, obtain benefit by deception, use carriage service to menace, knowingly deal in proceeds of crime and possess identity information to commit indictable offence.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

Tweed Police formed Strike Force Manusus in April to investigate a large-scale fraud syndicate operating in the Tweed Heads area.

Since it began, investigators have made four arrest with thousands of stolen credit cards seized.

Inquiries by the strike force continue.