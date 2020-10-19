Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NAB customers have been unable to use the bank’s online services due to a major outage on Monday. Picture: Kiel Egging
NAB customers have been unable to use the bank’s online services due to a major outage on Monday. Picture: Kiel Egging
News

Major outage shuts out bank customers

by Anton Nilsson
19th Oct 2020 2:03 PM

NAB customers have been unable to use the bank's online services due to a major outage on Monday.

The bank confirmed the technical problems in a message on its website.

"Some of our services are currently down. We're working hard to get them back up and running," the bank said.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing and we're working to fix it as soon as possible. Please check back for further updates as they become available."

More to come

Originally published as Major outage shuts out bank customers

banks editors picks nab

Just In

    Just In

      Grand shot at Origin spots

      Grand shot at Origin spots
      • 19th Oct 2020 12:38 PM

      Top Stories

        Why Coast-based prawn trawler is in hot water

        Premium Content Why Coast-based prawn trawler is in hot water

        Crime The master of a Southport prawn trawler faces a whopping fine of more than $100,000 – here’s why

        Hit-and-run offender hid and watched scene after crash

        Premium Content Hit-and-run offender hid and watched scene after crash

        Crime Jimi Knight fatally struck a woman and injured a man in Nimbin

        How boring jobs led to a new alcoholic kombucha business

        Premium Content How boring jobs led to a new alcoholic kombucha business

        News "It's such a new realm in the beverage industry"

        Meet the trainee doctors making Northern Rivers home

        Premium Content Meet the trainee doctors making Northern Rivers home

        News For a group of young doctors, finishing their medical degrees at a rural hospital...